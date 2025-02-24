Heavy security as authorities prepare to destroy meth

A heavy police presence has been observed at the Dignified Crematorium in Nakasi, where authorities are set to destroy $2 billion worth of methamphetamine.

The illicit drug, totaling 4.15 tonnes, was seized in Legalega, Nadi, in January last year.

To enhance security, the Police and Military have sealed off the entire area.

The destruction process is being carried out to ensure transparency and safeguard the integrity of law enforcement operations.

According to the Police, thorough consultations with stakeholders and necessary clearances from authorities have been obtained to facilitate the disposal.

Officials from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Policing, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Environment, Australian Federal Police, New Zealand Police, and international observers are present at the scene to witness the destruction.

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEOS: https://fb.watch/xXnrA2EjXy/