Heavy rain triggers flashflood along Suva-Nausori corridor

Heavy rainfall across the eastern division has triggered flooding in parts of the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to exercise caution when traveling, as flash flooding has been reported in areas including Vesida, Wailoku, and Sawani.

Additionally, a team from FRA is working to clear a landslide in Sawani.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure currently sits over Fiji, moving slowly eastward.



The system is expected to bring cloudy conditions and showers to the eastern parts of the country throughout the day.



