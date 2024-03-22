Heavy rain, flood alert remains

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Moala and Southern Lau groups and alert for the rest of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological office says a flash flood alert remains in force for all flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas of Viti Levu.

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the southern parts of the country with occasional rain, heavy clouds at times and few thunderstorms expected.

Article continues after advertisement

The weather office says cloudy periods with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for the rest of Fiji.

It says gusty winds are possible during heavy falls and thunderstorms.

The Weather Office will continuously monitor the weather and update forecasts and warnings as necessary.