Heavy rain expected in Eastern Viti Levu

A trough of low pressure is expected to cause heavy rain for the eastern half of Viti Levu until tomorrow.

Heavy rain is expected in areas from Serua/Namosi through Navua to Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri, and Ra.

The Nadi Weather Office says an alert remains in force for the Southern Bua, Cakaudrove, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups, as well as Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

It also warns of thunderstorms and localized heavy falls, which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

