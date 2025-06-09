Heavy rain and strong wind warnings for most of Fiji

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi says a heavy rain alert remains in force for the Fiji group.

A strong wind warning is also in place for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern Vanua Levu, western and northern Viti Levu, Kadavu, nearby islands, and Rotuma.

A tropical disturbance east of northern Vanuatu is moving south-southeast towards Fiji. It is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas to many parts of the country from later today.

Winds will turn northwest, reaching up to 55 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 85 kilometres per hour in affected areas. Seas are expected to be moderate to rough, becoming rough to very rough later today.

Rain and thunderstorms will develop over much of the country later today, especially in Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Kadavu, Labasa, Savusavu, Taveuni, Lau and Lomaiviti groups. Isolated showers are expected elsewhere.

For tomorrow, occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms. Localised heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in low-lying areas. Winds will remain moderate to fresh from the northwest and seas moderate to rough.

Temperatures will range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius across the main islands, with slightly cooler conditions in higher altitude areas.

The public are advised to take precautions, especially in exposed coastal areas and low-lying communities, and to follow updates from the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

