Heavy rain alert in force

A heavy rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Yasawa, and Mamanuca groups.

The Fiji Meteorological Office reports that a trough of low pressure, associated with cloud and rain, is slowly moving to the far west-northwest of the country.

It is expected to drift south, affecting the northwestern parts of Fiji from tomorrow.

The weather office adds that south to southeast winds are prevailing across most parts of the country.

Showers will gradually intensify, becoming frequent and heavy starting to-morrow.

Isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are also expected.