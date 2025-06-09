Heavy rain affects water production at Tamavua Plant

Residents in the Suva-Lami corridor are facing water supply disruptions as water production at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant continues to operate below normal capacity.

The Water Authority of Fiji says this is due to high turbid raw water entering the plant from the Waimanu, Headworks 3, and Savura catchments.

It says this condition is the result of persistent rainfall and ongoing wet weather, which has affected raw water quality and limited treatment plant output.

WAF says as a result, reservoir levels have been impacted, and temporary supply management measures are necessary in some areas to help manage supply and protect system stability.

WAF teams are also supporting affected communities through water carting where required.

Affected areas include Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, Nagatugatu Reservoir, Tacirua Reservoir, Dokanaisuva Reservoir and Colo-i-Suva Reservoir.

WAF says water carting services are on standby and will continue to support customers experiencing prolonged supply interruptions.

It says that it’s operations teams are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting treatment operations as raw water quality improves.

Normal supply will be restored progressively once conditions stabilise.

