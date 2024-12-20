Heavy falls expected across Fiji tomorrow

An active trough of low pressure is expected to approach the country from the north and affect the Fiji group from later tomorrow.

Meanwhile, another weak trough of low pressure lies slowly moving over the eastern parts of the Fiji group and will gradually weaken.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, fine weather is forecast for Northern Viti Levu.

Isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms are expected over southern and interior parts of Viti Levu.

Occasional periods of rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms developing from the north and spreading to the rest of Fiji from later tomorrow.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.