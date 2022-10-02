Villagers urged to take tablets

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during his visit to the village [Source: Fijian Government]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged the people of Kubulau in Bua to take their tablets administered by health officers under the Ministry of Health’s Mass Drug Administration program.

Ratu Wiliame was administered the drugs in Kiobo Village on Friday, during an official event with the Ministry of Health.

The Mass Drug Administration for the Northern Division was launched last week in Labasa and involves the administration of three tablets, Ivermectin, DEC and Albendazole to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, wipe out scabies and eradicate intestinal worms.

Ratu Wiliame says it is important that villagers partake in the MDA to stop the spread of the three diseases in the community.

First Lady, Filomena Katonivere was also administrated the drugs in Kiobo Village.

MDA is when everyone in the community takes the tablets at the same time.

MDA is conducted and monitored every year until the community is free of the diseases.

This is the second roll out of MDA in the Northern Division.

The first was in 2019.