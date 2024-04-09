UNICEF urges healthier food options in schools

[File Photo]

A growing concern for childhood obesity has prompted a shift in focus towards improving the nutritional value of food sold in school canteens.

This is in response to alarming statistics from UNICEF, which reveals that over a third of older children and adolescents in Fiji are overweight or obese.

The Health Ministry figures also indicate a worrying trend, with five percent of children under five being overweight, seven percent between the ages of five and 14 while 8 percent between the ages of 15 and 17.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch stresses the need to promote healthier eating habits among students.

“Canteen in schools are still providing poor quality choices. So that’s not a good thing for kids if they go into schools and the canteen only gives them unhealthy choices. They don’t have any options. So we make the situation worse.”

Veitch states that young people are facing an increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases later in life.



Education Minister Viliame Gavoka

Meanwhile, Gavoka highlights the need to strengthen collaborations to improve what’s sold in schools.

“There is directives on how to improve on the diet and we will continue to focus on that, at that ground level we need more support from the community.”

By ensuring school canteens offer a range of nutritious options and reducing the availability of unhealthy snacks, this initiative aims to empower young Fijians to make informed dietary choices that benefit their well-being.