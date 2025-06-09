Teen pregnancies hit 489 in six months

In the first six months of this year, 489 teenage pregnancies have been reported in Fiji, with eight cases involving girls under the age of 15.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa states that these figures highlight the critical need for increased awareness to safeguard young girls and reinforce family values.

He adds teenage pregnancies pose serious health risks as young girls are not physically developed to carry a child.

“So it is an enormous risk and also burden to the health facility, the health professional to look after these young girls who turn up pregnant.”



Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

Ravunawa states that public hospitals continue to provide free family planning services.

“This is something that our young girls and boys need to learn. What is available out there, it is not that we encourage sex outside marriage but it is the dimension of the change in our society, the globalisation, the internet, the telephone that we carry tend to lure our young people into sexual activity.

Medical Services Pacific Clinical Manager Sereana Bulivakarua says despite being educated, many girls lack information on sexual and reproductive health.

Bulivakarua says the aim is to help young women make informed choices, avoid unwanted pregnancies, and continue their education.

