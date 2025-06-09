Tavua declared high-risk zone

[File Photo]

A spike in risk of leptospirosis in Tavua has triggered a joint health and biosecurity operation.

Environmental health officers from the Tavua Health Office have partnered with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji for a week-long hotspot intervention.

The focus is prevention, early detection, and enforcement in high-risk areas.

According to a statement released by the Health Ministry today, teams were split into Alpha and Delta to manage the response. One team included two health inspectors, a medical officer, and two nurses.

They conducted home inspections, risk assessments, and community outreach.

The second team worked alongside BAF veterinary officers. They conducted animal testing using blood and urine samples.

They also tested soil and water and carried out rat trapping to identify infection sources.

Health officials say leptospirosis spreads through contact with water, soil, or food contaminated by infected animal urine, especially from rodents.

They say joint environmental and animal surveillance is vital for detecting hotspots early and preventing outbreaks.

