Survivor shares life-changing stroke experience

Stroke is increasingly affecting younger Fijians, challenging the belief that it only affects older adults.

Mereane Vavataga suffered a mild stroke in 2023 at age 64.

She said recovery was hard, but she stayed determined.

“In 2023, I suffered a mild stroke. That was quite a hindrance to my work. Even though I could say it was a hindrance, on the other hand, it was a blessing in disguise. Because of the empathy, now I feel what the survivors feel, a heart of compassion, humbling.”

President of Counterstroke Fiji, Elizabeth Fong said stroke was no longer limited to older people. She states statistics now show it can hit young adults and those in midlife.

Advocates say lifestyle choices like diet, exercise, and stress management are major factors. They stress that early detection can save lives.

“Most things, we used to think older people have a stroke. Older people get cancer. But when you look at the statistics now, you’re covering the whole gamut, from when you’re starting work to those who are right in the middle to those who are at the peak.”

Fong urges Fijians to take stroke seriously. She says it can strike suddenly and at any age.

Vavataga hopes her story inspires others.

She said awareness and empathy can help families support survivors.

Health experts say prevention starts with simple steps. They recommend balanced meals, regular exercise, and managing stress to reduce risk.

