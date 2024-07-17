Surge in injectable drug use

The Health Ministry has noted an increase in injectable drug use, with 10 cases reported so far this year compared to three during the same period last year.

Head of the Family Health Unit Rachel Devi expresses concern about the practice where youths withdraw blood after a drug hit and inject it into a second person.

She emphasizes the high risks associated with this activity, highlighting potential severe health consequences, including HIV transmission.

Dr Devi explains the severity of such activity.

“So you’re contracting it, and, in that process, you’re transmitting it to many other individuals. And if you’re naive to it and you don’t take care of it, it can be fatal to an individual, especially if they’re ignoring the whole HIV status and all.”

She also states that while individuals on the receiving end experience minimal effects of drugs, it can pose significant health risks.

“But what you are putting yourself at risk of is the risk of getting HIV or other infectious diseases. And also there’s the compatibility with blood. They could have some other issues with injecting someone else’s blood who’s got a different blood type to yours into your system.”

The Health Ministry says there is an urgent need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb this dangerous practice.