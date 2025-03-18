Surge in flu and dengue cases

Hospitals are witnessing a concerning rise in flu-like illnesses and dengue fever among children.

There is an uptick in hospital admissions for those presenting with severe respiratory symptoms, fever, and dehydration.

Head of the Pediatric Department at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Dr Ilisapeci Tuibeqa reported that many children are arriving at the facility after having experienced symptoms for several days.

This delay in seeking medical attention may contribute to the severity of the conditions, with some requiring hospitalization due to dehydration and complications from prolonged fever.

“Fijians are very well known for late health-seeking behavior. So, we would advocate that parents present their children early in illness, in their sickness, so that they are treated early and can go home safely.”

Dr Tuibeqa is urging parents to be vigilant and seek medical advice at the first sign of illness in their children.

Early intervention, she emphasizes, can reduce the need for hospitalization and improve outcomes.

Prompt medical attention can help address dehydration and manage fever before these conditions escalate into more serious complications.

“The children whose parents are hesitant with the vaccinations, we try our best to sit them down and understand the reasons behind their hesitancy. And majority of them, I would say more than 95 percent of them eventually agree to having the vaccination here in the hospital.”

In addition to early detection, Dr Tuibeqa is also stressing the critical role of vaccination in preventing the spread of both the flu and dengue fever.

Vaccination not only protects individual children but also helps limit the broader spread of these diseases within communities, reducing the overall burden on healthcare systems.

Dr Tuibeqa is calling for increased public awareness and education on the importance of mosquito control measures.

