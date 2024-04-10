Spike in HIV/AIDS a grave concern says PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed grave concern over the increasing cases and spread of HIV and AIDS in Fiji.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka highlighted that it is saddening to note that 82 percent of people in the country suffering from the disease are Itaukei.

Rabuka highlights that HIV and AIDS are no longer solely sexually transmitted diseases.

“Many individuals are now contracting the disease from sharing drug needles. This is of grace concern as some of these people are drunk while using these needles. This is a disease that should not be taken lightly, it could wipe out a group of people if we continue with this trend.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka calls for urgent action, warning of the genocidal effect of the diseases if not taken seriously.

According to the Prime Minister, the government, through the Ministry of Health, is collaborating with a team from America to establish a rehabilitation centre for those affected.

Rabuka stressed the government’s commitment to addressing the issue and emphasized the necessity of a holistic approach to effectively combat the spread of HIV and AIDS.