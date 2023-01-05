Sick child airlifted from Levuka Hospital

Colonial War Memorial Hospital. [File Photo]

An eight-year-old boy who was sick has been successfully evacuated from Levuka to CWM Hospital in Suva.

The eight-year-old was admitted at the Levuka Hospital on Tuesday this week.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu had issued a directive for the young patient to be medically evacuated to CWMH at the earliest opportunity.

The friends of the patient’s family had also appealed online for support towards the medical care of the patient.

The child is now admitted at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Ward at CWM Hospital under the care of the Pediatric specialist team at the hospital.

The Ministry says the child’s condition has stabilized.