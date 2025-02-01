Overcoming barriers to HIV care

[File Photo]

Many Fijians face social and societal barriers when seeking medical assistance for HIV, making it difficult for them to access essential care and treatment.

According to UNAIDS Pacific Advisor to Fiji, Renata Ram, these challenges highlight the urgent need to raise awareness and foster more supportive environments.

Ram emphasizes the importance of changing behaviors surrounding HIV, encouraging individuals to seek medical advice.

She adds that they are focusing on involving faith-based organizations and various stakeholders in combating the infection.

“We call our communities today key populations because of the added social risks they face. It is not just about sexual transmission. It is about the other barriers.”

Ram adds that over the decades, there has been a decline in HIV education, resulting in a lack of knowledge about the infection among younger generations.

UNAIDS Consultant Dr. Iryna Zablotska-Manos says that strategies and programs must be accessible to people, as they will not succeed if individuals cannot access them.

She adds that making these initiatives accessible ensures that the intended impact is achieved and that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can benefit from the support and resources available.