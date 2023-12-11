MoH outlines plans for upgrading ageing equipment

Ministry of Health and Medical Services [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is implementing strategic measures to upgrade ageing medical equipment in hospitals.

They are actively involving relevant stakeholders in a thorough needs assessment, which includes healthcare providers, administrators, and technicians.

The Ministry emphasizes that this assessment takes into account various factors, including technological advancements, maintenance costs, and the potential for improved health services.

MoH also aims to establish a long-term equipment acquisition plan that outlines the equipment needs for the next five years including plans for estimated costs and timelines for procurement.

The Ministry underscores the significance of exploring additional funding sources which involves applying for grants and seeking partnerships for biomedical equipment.