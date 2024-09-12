Minister commends maintenance work of health facilities

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has commended the maintenance work done by respective teams at the Wainunu Health Center in Bua and Nakorovatu Health Center in Cakaudrove.

This includes the proper utilization of budgetary allocations to each division in infrastructure improvement programs that will provide communities with safe and hygienic places to access medical services.

He says that all funds used for the upgrade works are part of the Ministry budget allocations.

“You can see the difference in terms of the infrastructure improvements, but there’s still more to be done, and part of this tour was to come and listen to them on what’s the development on their further plans.”

However, Dr. Lalabalavu says despite the challenge in short staffing, nurses continue to serve the people in their division from the resources available.

He says that the government, through the Health Ministry will continue to prioritize and provide the best working environment for nurses and doctors, including the availability of electricity, water, medicine supply, equipment, transportation, quarters and communication properly in place.