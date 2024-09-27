Lifeline Fiji notes change in mindset on mental health

Lifeline Fiji has noted a change in the mindset on mental health, as a significant number of people have sought assistance with their struggles in life.

Director Jeremaia Merekula says the shift in perspective on mental health from a culture of closeness to openness is evident in the number of people who have reached out to seek support through their various platforms.

In between June and August alone, over 600 calls were received and recorded by Lifeline Fiji.

Merekula says it is imperative to create an environment wherein people are able to share the challenges that they have encountered in any type of crisis.

“One of the things that we have seen is that over the years, the number of people that are reaching out. We’ve been grateful that Fijian has somehow normalized talking about whatever they’re going through, which hasn’t been normal for so long.”

Merekula acknowledges the assistance offered by other organizations to provide services for individuals who seek both physical psychological support.

Lifeline Fiji strongly advocates for people to assist and accept individuals struggling to deal with issues in their lives, in order to break the stigma on mental health.

According to the Fiji Police Force; a total of 107 cases of suicide were recorded between January and August this year, with 44 attempted suicide and 63 completed suicide.