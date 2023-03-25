Laboratory commissioned to tackle typhoid

Around 130,000 Fijians in the Northern Division will now have better health protection following the commissioning of the Environmental Health Laboratory.

This is part of the Typhoid in Fiji—Vaccination Towards Elimination Project.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says over the years there has been a growing need to address environmental sampling and monitoring of typhoid and that a fully functional laboratory is required.

Doctor Lalabalavu says there is a high incidence of typhoid in the country, and the northern division has one of the highest burdens among the four divisions.

He adds that the lab will carry out monthly sampling around 30 sites before and after the Ty FIVE vaccination campaign.

He adds that the data and information from the laboratory will be useful for combating typhoid.