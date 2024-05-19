Korovisilou Health Centre to reopen soon

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu reassures the public that the Korovisilou Health Centre in Serua will soon be operational.

The facility was closed on Thursday due to the impact of recent flash floods in the area, which affected both the center and staff quarters.

Dr Lalabalavu and his team toured the facility yesterday to get an update on the cleanup and upgrade works.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that efforts are being made to clean up and assess the damage to infrastructure, medical supplies and equipment.

The Health Minister adds that the Ministry will provide public updates on the facility’s reopening once clean-up works are complete.

In the meantime, he urges people to seek healthcare services at Navua Hospital or their nearest available facility.