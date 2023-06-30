Health budget to address staff shortage

The salaries and wages budget for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been increased.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the $126.4 million has been allocated to cater for 250 intern nurses who will become registered nurses.

This allocation will also be used to hire 237 new intern nurses, 46 nursing assistance and 50 nursing aids.

The money will also be used to get 40 midwives, 90 medical laboratory scientists and additional support staff in various hospitals and non-medical officers for Fiji Pharmaceutical and Bio Medical Services.

Prasad says these additional positions especially the new nursing assistance and aid will address the current capacity needs at the Ministry.

“The nursing assistance and nursing aid positions have been created to support our nurses’ focus on their core role where these aid and assistance will take over the non-clinical responsibility like bed making, getting the consumables and other time consuming task that used to keep the nurses occupied.”

Prasad says the Ministry will remain one of the highest priority for the government.

The Ministry has been allocated $453.8 million which sees an increase of $58.7 million.

The Finance Minister says $11.6 million has been allocated for the upgrade of nurse’s salaries and overtime.

He adds over $63 million has been allocated for public health program, emergency radiology, laboratory services, procurement of drugs, consumables, drugs , medicines and purchase of bio medical equipment and accessories.

Prasad says they are working with the Health Ministry to ensure timely and efficient procurement of the drugs consumables and bio medical equipment accessories.

A sum of $2.5 million has been allocated for kidney dialysis treatment subsidy.

The allocation has been increased by one million dollars to cater for the increase in dialysis subsidy from the current $150 per session to $180.

He says $16.4 million has been allocated for the upgrade and maintenance of urban hospitals and quarters, and major interior upgrade of Labasa hospital.



[Source: Fiji Government]