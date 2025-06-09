Fiji to enhance dental implants

Dental Implant Workshop 2024 [file photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says Fiji’s Second Dental Implant Program is a major step forward in improving dental care.

Speaking at the Dental Implant Placement Training, Permanent Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu highlighted last year’s first successful implant in a public hospital. He says this year’s program is bigger, with more regional participants and support from Neoss Implants and Dr. Bradford.

Dr Tudravu says the training will cover advanced topics, including digital dentistry, artificial intelligence in implants, and complex jaw reconstruction. He adds it will help doctors tackle clinical challenges and improve teamwork.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu

He also explained that procedures like fibula free-flap reconstructions require precise timing, detailed imaging, and personalized implant strategies for successful outcomes.

Dr Tudravu encouraged participants to make the most of the training, saying it plays a crucial role in advancing patient-centered dental implant care across Fiji and the Pacific region.

