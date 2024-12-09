Fiji records 241% hike in HIV cases, UNAIDS calls for urgent action

[File Photo]

Fiji is facing an alarming rise in HIV cases with the recent UNAIDS Global AIDS Monitoring Report showing a 241 percent hike in new cases.

UNAIDS said the increase underscores the urgent need for action, and data from the Health Ministry further highlights the gravity of the situation, with 552 newly diagnosed HIV cases reported in the first six months of 2024.

Of serious concern is the fact that less than 50 percent of the new infections are currently on treatment.

UNAIDS says people living with HIV (PLHIV) are playing an indispensable role in addressing the HIV epidemic in Fiji and advancing the country’s efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat.

In a statement, UNAIDS says PLHIV’s leadership, courage and advocacy was essential in breaking stigma, improving access to life-saving services, and ensuring the response was inclusive and rights-based.

UNAIDS says the statistics represent more than just numbers; they reflect the lives of Fijians who urgently need support, care, and access to services.

On a positive note, people living with HIV are stepping forward to humanise this response, putting faces and stories to the growing epidemic.

UNAIDS says their courage in sharing lived experiences helps dispel misconceptions, reduce stigma, and foster understanding in communities. PLHIV advocates in Fiji also play a critical role in spreading key prevention, testing, and treatment messages, ensuring that individuals are aware of the importance of early testing and the life-saving benefits of treatment.

“Behind every statistic is a person—a child, a mother, a young person—whose life has been affected by HIV,” said Renata Ram, UNAIDS Pacific HIV Adviser.

“The voices of PLHIV advocates are critical in reminding us that ending AIDS is not just a public health goal but a deeply human mission.”