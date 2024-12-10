Fiji HIV crisis fueled by drug use and risky behaviors

[File Photo]

Chemsex and bluetoothing are fueling Fiji’s HIV crisis, particularly among people under 39, who account for 73 percent of new infections.

Chemsex is the use of drugs to enhance sexual activity, while bluetoothing is the practice of one person injecting drugs such as methamphetamine, then drawing blood and injecting it into another person.

The rise of injectable drug use is now a major factor driving the increase in infections, creating a complex challenge that requires action from all parts of society.

Drug-related behaviours are now contributing to the spread of HIV in Fiji, which was previously associated with sexual contact.

The increasing link between HIV and drug use has added layers of complexity, as many affected individuals are reluctant to seek help due to the stigma surrounding the disease.

Government officials are pointing out that while HIV-related deaths continue to rise, many of these fatalities are preventable with early diagnosis and timely treatment.



Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea has called for a collective response to the crisis, urging parents, community leaders, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to unite in tackling the epidemic’s root causes and ensuring the provision of accessible healthcare.

Vocea stated that early testing and treatment are crucial, and that individuals must come forward to take advantage of government services.

In tandem with these efforts, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu warned that untreated cases, particularly among youth engaged in risky behaviors, pose not only a health threat but also a risk of further spreading the virus.

However, Dr. Lalabalavu said that HIV is no longer a death sentence.

He said advances in treatment mean that people living with HIV can manage the condition with as few as one or two pills a day, a significant improvement from the complex regimens of the past.

With free access to antiretroviral medications, people with HIV can now lead long and healthy lives.

The government is focusing its efforts on the HIV Surge Strategy, which aims to strengthen prevention, expand testing, and improve access to treatment, especially for vulnerable groups like those using illicit drugs.