Eateries across Fiji fail hygiene checks, Council reports

The Consumer Council of Fiji has uncovered rampant non-compliance across restaurants, cafés, bakeries and other eateries nationwide, raising serious concerns about consumer safety ahead of the festive season.

This follows a series of targeted surveillances and inspections where 220 food establishments were checked in recent weeks. Officers discovered widespread hygiene lapses and significant breaches of food safety regulations.

According to the Council, some kitchens were found in filthy and hazardous conditions, with greasy floors, dirty preparation benches, and equipment coated in grime and food residue. In several establishments, staff handled food with their bare hands and without any protective gear such as gloves or hairnets.

Cross-contamination risks were also common, with raw and cooked foods stored side by side, dirty utensils reused without proper washing, and food kept in broken or unclean freezers. Officers further noted rubbish bins left uncovered, attracting flies and other insects.

The Council says rotten and mouldy ingredients were discovered in multiple kitchens. Spoiled meat and poultry emitting foul odours were found stored at unsafe temperatures, while fresh produce such as potatoes, onions and leafy greens were wilted, decaying, or rotting but still being prepared for use.

Alongside the poor hygiene conditions, the Council uncovered widespread breaches of licensing requirements. A number of eateries were operating with expired or missing Health Licences, Business Registration Certificates, NFA Certificates, and Grading Certificates. Some were selling expired items or displaying products with missing or misleading labels, with officers suspecting deliberate tampering in some cases.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the findings point to a troubling level of negligence within parts of the food industry.

“Many of the environments we inspected were filthy and completely unacceptable. Consumers trust that the meals they purchase are prepared in clean and safe settings, but the level of negligence we have seen is simply disgraceful.”

She adds that a detailed report will be submitted to the Ministry of Health outlining the findings and recommending necessary enforcement actions. The Council continues to work closely with municipal councils, health inspectors, and relevant authorities.

Shandil warns that with increased festive season demand, restaurants must not cut corners.

“Food safety, proper licensing, and hygienic practices are mandatory; they are not negotiable.”

The Council is urging consumers to stay alert when choosing where to dine and to report unsafe or suspicious food practices to the National Consumer Helpline 155 or through its official social media channels.

