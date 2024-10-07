Drug use, mother-to-child transmission fuel HIV rise

[Source: VH]

The Health Ministry remains concerned about the increasing HIV cases and AIDS-related deaths with troubling trends tied to illicit drug use and mother-to-child transmission.

According to Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, between January and June this year, six newborns were diagnosed with HIV.

This follows eight cases in 2023 and 14 in 2022, highlighting a troubling rise in mother-to-child transmission.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

The situation is worsened by a surge in cases among those using injectable illicit drugs.

In the same period, 15 percent of over 552 new cases involved drug users, further complicating efforts to manage the epidemic.

In response, Dr Lalabalavu says the government has developed a comprehensive Surge Strategy, integrating input from multiple stakeholders including faith-based organizations, community support groups, civil society and international agencies such as the World Health Organization and UNAIDS.

The strategy, he says coordinated with the National Counter-Narcotics Strategy for 2023-2028 aims to address the HIV crisis in Fiji through multi-sectoral partnership.

The Minister states that the HIV Board, under its mandate from the HIV Act of 2011, has established two task forces to ensure the effective rollout of the strategy across the country.

This effort is backed by Cabinet’s recent endorsement of the National HIV Strategy Implementation, signalling a coordinated response to tackle the growing epidemic.

Over the coming months, Dr Lalabalvu says that the Ministry alongside technical and community partners will continue to implement the strategy, hoping to curb the rising numbers and improve HIV prevention and care in Fiji.