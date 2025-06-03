Diabetes Fiji seeks increased grant

Diabetes Fiji has requested $10.5 million grant allocation in the 2025-2026 national budget to expand and improve diabetes services across the country.

Last year, the organization was given $5.91 million grant allocation.

Chief Executive Marawa Kini says with the increased funding, Diabetes Fiji plans to boost its nationwide programs, improve healthcare infrastructure, and develop the medical workforce to better support people living with diabetes.

Kini says despite limited resources, Diabetes Fiji has implemented successful nationwide programs such as peer support groups, youth diabetes initiatives, school outreach, corporate wellness screenings, and training for foot and wound care.

“We go where others don’t- but our reach is limited by funding, lack of infrastructure and human resources. Let the next budget be the people’s budget, a wellness budget, a preventative-first budget and above all, a lifesaving budget.”

Kini adds the organisation intends to invest in dedicated diabetes centres and regional foot clinics to provide specialised care.

Diabetes Fiji recommends introducing a targeted tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

They also propose ring-fencing the revenue from this tax to fund non-communicable disease and diabetes programs, including subsidising medical supplies like insulin, testing strips, and services at the primary healthcare level.

The organisation also calls for better coordination between NGOs and government ministries to avoid duplication and strengthen referral systems, ensuring resources are used efficiently.

