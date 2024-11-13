Church donates $40,000 for CWMH ward upgrades

The Health Ministry says it will focus on upgrading the Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Ward washrooms and Special Outpatient Department, following a $40,000 donation from the First United Methodist Church.

The church also contributed essential medical equipment, including crutches, wheelchairs, and other items.

CWMH Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donations, thanking both the Fijian community and the church for their kindness.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their generous contribution will go a long way towards improving patient care and comfort at the hospital.

Dr Nasedra adds the upgrades are set to improve facilities for both children and outpatients, enhancing their overall experience at the hospital.