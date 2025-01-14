Children urged to prioritize health in the new school year

As the new academic year approaches, Diabetes Fiji has raised concerns about the rising number of young people affected by diabetes.

Acting Chief Executive Marawa Kini states that diabetes is very common in Fiji, with nearly 1 in every 3 Fijians being diagnosed, accounting for 30 percent of the population.

Kini is urging parents to take an active role in promoting healthy habits, emphasizing that early intervention and consistent support at home are key to shaping lifelong health practices.

Article continues after advertisement

He advises that parents should take their children for check-ups before the school year starts.

“Diabetes, beginning the school year with a health checkup to ensure vaccination and health needs are updated. For parents and care givers, balanced meals, focus on providing nutrition, home-cooked meals that incorporate locals and healthy ingredients.”

Kini also adds that parents should be more proactive in their children’s health and engage with teachers and schools to discuss any specific health needs.

Diabetes Fiji is encouraging all parents to take the lead in combating non-communicable diseases and to be healthy role models for their children and youths.