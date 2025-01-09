Carcasses found in floods unsafe: Dr. Tudravu

Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr. Jemesa Tudravu has emphasized the health risks associated with such carcasses particularly the potential for contamination from diseases.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to refrain from consuming or processing animal carcasses found in flooded areas following recent heavy rainfall.

“It is crucial that the public understands the dangers of consuming these carcasses, as they may have been deceased for a while and could carry infections that pose serious health risks.”

He says that such carcasses are often found in flood-affected areas, including around compounds and villages. These remains can accumulate harmful bacteria and diseases, making them unsafe for consumption.

Dr. Tudravu also advised proper disposal methods for animal carcasses, including burying or burning them, to prevent further spread of infection.

“Please ensure proper disposal of these animals to avoid infections.”

The Ministry has also reiterated the importance of protective measures for those venturing outdoors.

Public health officials are urging individuals to wear appropriate protective gear, including gumboots, to prevent exposure to waterborne diseases such as leptospirosis.

With evacuation centres open and health services operating, the Ministry is ensuring that affected communities receive the necessary support, including the distribution of essential supplies.