Bold steps towards curbing Tobacco-related deaths

Cabinet has granted approval for the release of a report on Tobacco Control.

The report, addressing the devastating toll of tobacco use has shed light on a harrowing statistic – more than 1,200 Fijians fall victim to tobacco-related fatalities each year.

Alarmingly, 71 per cent of these deaths claim individuals under the age of 70, highlighting the urgency in tackling premature mortality.

To tackle this pressing public health crisis and align with the SDG 2030 Agenda Global Goals and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the report unveils a 15-year strategy initiated in 2020.

Fiji’s plan to combat the consequences of tobacco use includes a set of five key recommendations.

Tax hike on cigarettes, this proposal aims to increase cigarette taxes, aligning with WHO FCTC Article 6, which aims to reduce the affordability of tobacco products.

Public smoking bans and that is to shield individuals from the harmful effects of tobacco smoke, stringent bans on smoking in public places will be enforced, as directed by WHO FCTC Article 8.

Plain packaging, is a powerful measure outlined in WHO FCTC Article 11 Guidelines and WHO Article 13 will see the implementation of plain packaging for tobacco products.

Comprehensive advertising ban, an all-encompassing prohibition on all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as detailed in WHO FCTC Article 13, will be put into effect.

Support for Tobacco cessation, this to aid in reducing tobacco dependence and encouraging quitting, healthcare professionals will be trained to provide brief advice to individuals looking to quit smoking, as highlighted in WHO FCTC Article 14.

This process seeks to ensure their effectiveness while staying in compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) obligations.

Tobacco use transcends mere health concerns; it’s a matter of sustainable development.

It not only leads to untimely deaths and debilitating diseases but also imposes substantial healthcare costs, inflicts economic losses, exacerbates socio-economic disparities, and impedes progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Fiji’s commitment to addressing this critical issue is evident through its signing and ratification of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2003, along with its endorsement of the Protocol to Eliminate the Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products in 2013, ratified in 2019.