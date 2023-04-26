Access to quality healthcare a challenge for women: UNFPA

Women and young girls in remote rural communities in Fiji face challenges accessing quality healthcare.

This, according to United Nations Population Fund Executive Director, Doctor Natalia Kanem.

She states that the country has only one nurse or midwife for every 900 women of reproductive age, with over 90 per cent of them concentrated in urban areas or the main island.

United Nations Population Fund Executive Director, Doctor Natalia Kanem (left), Minister Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Doctor Kanem emphasizes the urgent need for innovative solutions to improve access to quality health services across Fiji.

“Access is something that we still need to attend to, access to maternal health care. This remains a challenge, particularly for women that live in maritime, hard-to-reach parts of the country.”

During her visit to Makoi Maternity Unit, she witnessed efforts to improve the quality of maternal healthcare and engaged in discussions on the need for more skilled midwives, especially for marginalized communities.

The UNFPA executive director also stressed the importance of quality education and health services for sustainable development and women’s empowerment, including their ability to make decisions over their own bodies.