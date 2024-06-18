Health violations force closure of Toorak Restaurant

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

A restaurant in Toorak, Suva has been closed after traces of rat faeces were found in their premises, by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Ministry says that it failed to comply with the Food Safety Regulations Act 2009.

It says that the operator had received prior warnings and notices but it failed to comply, which resulted in the closure of its restaurant yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has issued a stern warning to food business operators to ensure that their premises are free from pests, and adhere to good hygiene practices.



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/Facebook]

It adds that failure to adhere to advisories, will result in issuance of non-compliance notices that may lead to closure of businesses.



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/Facebook]