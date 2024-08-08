Health facilities require proper upgrade

The Health Ministry has noticed that some of its facilities have undergone upgrades without the use of correct procedures.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu emphasizes the critical importance of comprehensive planning before undertaking upgrades to nursing stations and health centers across the country.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr Lalabalavu emphasizes the process required for such upgrades.

“So, usually in the process of upgrading, you need to plan ahead, build the infrastructure, and then you move in the new stuff. If you’re upgrading from a nursing station to a health center facility, then all the plans should be in place before you do that.”

Dr Lalabalavu notes that while certain facilities have been upgraded in name, the Ministry is now tasked with catching up on the necessary infrastructural improvements to support these upgrades.

To address this issue, a preparatory budget has been allocated in the new financial year specifically for the planning process of those facilities that have been upgraded by name.

Highlighting the Ministry’s commitment to rectifying this issue, Dr Lalabalavu states that the Ministry will now work on infrastructure such as quarters and expanding the space of the facility to cater for the upgrade.