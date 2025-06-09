Tavua has lowest drug, crime rates

Acting Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga says Tavua has reported the lowest crime rate in Fiji this year, with only 71 cases recorded.

This achievement is supported by 64 crime prevention committees actively working in the district.

Lutunauga confirmed that drug use in Tavua is minimal.

The last significant methamphetamine seizure occurred two years ago, involving 4 kilograms valued at 1.3 million Fijian dollars.

The case is now at the pre-trial stage in Tavua District Court and remains the only major methamphetamine incident in the area.

Lutunauga added that cannabis is also present in nearby Nadarivatu and Ruburubu.

Lutunauga was speaking to tavua and vatukoula residents during an event at the Townhall hosted by the Fijian Media Association that featured Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Minister Lynda Tabuya, and Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh in attendance.

