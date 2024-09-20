He has served his time: Bulitavu

Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Independent member of parliament Mosese Bulitavu believes that Ilikini Naitini, commonly known as George Speight, has served his time, and his release is a breakthrough in the right direction.

In Facebook post, Bulitavu states that Speight’s application was properly assessed over the years and has met all requirements before being awarded presidential pardon as recommended by the Mercy Commission.

He says that a few politicians who have also served time behind bars will understand why a fully rehabilitated prisoner deserves a second chance.

Bulitavu is encouraging all Fijians to unlock the second prison, which is the view of society on the crime they committed and accept them back as one of us after going through the Fiji Correction Service rehabilitation process.

The independent Member of Parliament totally disagrees with the view of fellow Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal, on Speight’s release.

Lal had said the release is reminder of the events of 2000 for many.