Hard work pays off for Rokovereni

Kelera Rokovereni (middle).

Kelera Rokovereni’s admission as a legal practitioner was a moment of triumph, proving that ‘hard work pays off.’

After years of dedicated study, she proudly steps into the legal field, a testament to her unwavering commitment to justice.

The Tailevu resident thanked her parents and family for their steadfast support.

As a single mother, she faced numerous challenges, including financial difficulties during her tertiary education journey.

“When I started in 2010, I lost my dad, and I didn’t want to go back to school. That was the main hardship I faced. I lost my mom during COVID. I had financial constraints. I became a single mom in 2014. All of this was part of the challenges I encountered. Staying in Tailevu and travelling to Sambula for school, with school hours usually from 4 to 6 or 6 to 8 p.m., finding transport back home was also difficult.”

She encourages all single mothers to pursue their dreams and keep working towards them, no matter the challenges.

Today, approximately forty-one legal practitioners have been admitted to the bar, and Chief Justice Salesi Temo encouraged them to utilize the knowledge and skills they have nurtured in the real field of practice.

“You may think that the sacrifices you’ve made in law school are enough, but no. It only gives you the privilege, the key to open the door, and proceed into the practical legal world.”

The new legal practitioners are reminded of their roles and responsibilities.

Temo urged them to always uphold their code of conduct when interacting with clients, ensuring professionalism, integrity, and respect in every case they handle.



