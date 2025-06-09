Grief, faith and graduation

Matelita Nagatalevu with Waisale Serevi [Photo: Supplied]

Matelita Nagatalevu of Vutia, Rewa graduated today with a Bachelor of Education in Secondary, majoring in English and Geography, an achievement she describes as emotional and deeply meaningful after a year marked by personal loss and sacrifice.

Nagatalevu said receiving her award was overwhelming, as she reflected on the challenges she endured to reach this milestone.

“February wasn’t easy… I lost my dad. My mum moved overseas. I just had my siblings here with me. But I wouldn’t have made it this far without God. It’s God all over – nothing else.”

Her education journey was equally demanding. She spent years travelling long distances between Vatukoula, Lautoka, and Nadi while leaving behind her son and husband.

“It wasn’t easy, but I had to adapt to a new environment. I wouldn’t be here without God.”

Nagatalevu began her studies when her son was just one year old, meaning she missed many of his early milestones. She credited her in-laws and family for helping her juggle motherhood and academic life.

“My son is my motivation. He keeps me going every day.”

She dedicated her success to her parents, siblings, in-laws, friends, and her extended family in Kadavu and Rewa.

“This is for all of them, for supporting me spiritually and emotionally. Education has no limits. Don’t let age stop you. Just keep on keeping on.”

Nagatalevu’s message to those anticipating to continue their studies was simple but powerful

