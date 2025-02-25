GRD to focus on waste management crisis

The Global Recycling Day will focus on addressing the waste management crisis and advocating strategic collaborations to implement sustainable recycling practices.

The theme for the GRD is Breaking Barriers, a Revolutionary Blueprint for the Waste Management Crisis.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says the theme emphasises the significance of fostering long-lasting sustainable change and innovative approaches to overcoming barriers that hinder effective recycling systems.

Deo states that a key highlight of the 2025 GRD will be the launch of PRF’s “I Recycle” program.

He adds that Churchill Park will be the first sporting Facility in Fiji to implement Sustainable Waste Management Practices.

“The theme for GRD 2025 reflects the urgent need for collaboration across all sectors -Government, business, development and brand partners, donor agencies, and the public, to break down the barriers that prevent effective waste management and recycling. This is a call to action for creating a sustainable future.”

The PRF also launched two major national campaigns which included the National Lapel Pin Campaign and the “Empower the Nation: Recycle, Curb Plastic Waste” campaign.

