Gravel extraction in Navua River to be investigated

In response to the concerns raised by climate activist Reverend James Bhagwan, the Department of Environment has announced a collaborative investigation to assess the environmental consequences of gravel extraction in the Navua River.

Reverend Bhagwan recently visited the extraction site in Navua, where he personally observed the adverse effects on the river’s ecosystem and the communities reliant on it.

He highlighted the alarming changes in the river’s depth, shape, and flow due to the ongoing extraction activities.

The climate activist claims that the extraction process had led to localized deepening of the river in some areas, coupled with alterations to its natural shape and flow.

He also highlighted the environmental hazards posed by the condition of the excavators involved in the extraction process and raised the issue of their poor condition, emphasizing the risk of pollution they pose to the surrounding environment.

Environment Department Acting Director, Seinimili Nakora confirms that a site visit is planned for the end of the week.

“We will look into the issue and we will also meet with the complainant and those that have raised the concern to address the issue.”

Nakora says the impending site visit will provide valuable insights into the situation, allowing for informed decisions and potential regulatory measures to safeguard the Navua River and its ecosystem.

“Any EIA approved development is issued approval with the condition so for us in line with the mandate of the law.

We will look into their approval conditions, if those conditions have been breached then that gives us the legal mandate to issue any notices to stop the activity and for them to remedy any issues that may be occurring, again it is falling back onto what’s mandated in the laws for us to carry out but I guess the start is to visit the site with other government stakeholders to look into the issue.”

Nakora also assured close collaboration with the Department of Lands and the Environment Monitoring Committee established under the EIA approval.