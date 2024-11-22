Grace Road stands its ground

[File Photo]

Grace Road Group has today stood its ground and strongly refuted the allegation regarding the issuance of the Fijian passport to one of their members.

Grace Road is responding to an article circulated by the media saying that they have been drawn into unnecessary public discourse as a political target despite the progressive policies, as is demonstrable in the projects they have undertaken and completed over the last decade.

Grace Road quoted Section 6 of the Citizenship of Fiji Act 2009, stating that the Act grants citizenship to children born in Fiji.

According to Grace Road, the act states that children born in Fiji are granted citizenship by operation of law, and there is no authorization required of the Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration or his Ministry.

The father of the two children, who is a member of Grace Road Group, had done nothing more than apply for a passport for his child, who is a Fiji citizen and born in Fiji, and obtained a grant of the same.

Grace Roads feels the timing of the press statement, which is unnecessary and demonstrates an incorrect application of the law.