Government to re-look at FICAC’s role

The People’s Coalition government will be redefining the role of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they are in the planning stage, where they are looking at the operation mechanism of FICAC.

“Phasing out doesn’t mean that we just totally get rid of them.” They are instruments of the constitution of Fiji so, doing anything about them would need a change in the constitution which will be very difficult when we have a majority of one.”

Rabuka says they will be looking at the cases currently under FICAC investigations and the prospect of new cases.