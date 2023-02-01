Government to establish decision-making machinery

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there will be an establishment of the decision-making machinery of the coalition government.

In his post-cabinet meeting press conference today, he says this was presented by the Minister for Civil Service to improve coordination and facilitate effective implementation of the government’s development agenda within the framework.

Rabuka says the decision-making machinery is to be adopted by the coalition government.

Article continues after advertisement

He says checks and balances will be put in place to ensure inclusiveness, coordination, transparency, and accountability in their decision-making.