Government to establish a new commission

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

The government is looking at setting up a commission on drugs dedicated to assessing the concerning drug trends in Fiji.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says understanding the root causes of the rising drug problem is crucial for developing effective solutions.

Tikoduadua has articulated the government’s commitment to combating the drug crisis.

According to the Home Affairs Minister, combating the drug problem requires a multi-faceted approach.

“We will continue our investigations. There’s a national drug committee that’s working on this. We’re looking at setting up a commission on drugs to try and look at the root causes.”

Tikoduadua adds that they also intend to allocate additional resources to empower not only the police but also entities working towards drug prevention and rehabilitation.

He adds that this includes the Ministry of Women and Children and the Non-Governmental Organizations which will play a vital role in raising awareness about the consequences of drug abuse.