Government rejects restriction on Media

The government has ruled out any possibility of introducing legislation similar to the former MIDA Act, with Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya stressing that media suppression has no place under the coalition government.

Responding to questions on whether a replacement law was being considered, Tabuya stated no.

“We don’t believe it’s necessary. We believe in the media being able to self-regulate.”

She said the responsibility to uphold standards begins within newsrooms, with journalists and media outlets expected to exercise accuracy, fairness and timeliness in their reporting.



Tabuya added that the government remains ready to work alongside the Fiji Media Council, the Fiji Media Association and all media workers to strengthen professional practice.

The Minister emphasised that journalists must feel free to ask difficult questions, even of the Prime Minister, and that the government has a duty to respond openly and truthfully.

“The public have a right to know. You are taxpayers and you voted us in and even if you didn’t, we still represent you.”

She reiterated that any law or practice that restricts access to information will not be entertained.

Tabuya noted that the government is committed to breaking the culture of fear created by years of media suppression, where journalists felt they had to “toe the line.”

She reiterated that no discussions have taken place about creating any new framework to “balance powers” over the media, saying existing mechanisms within the FMA and its codes of conduct are sufficient.

