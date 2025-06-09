Government rejects Dialogue Fiji’s warning of Referendum Bill

The government has rejected Dialogue Fiji’s claims that the National Referendum Bill 2025 is an unprecedented assault on democratic freedoms, saying the organisation has misrepresented the intent and provisions of the proposed law.

In a statement, the government said the Bill does not prohibit public discussion on referendum issues, countering Dialogue Fiji’s warning that the legislation would criminalise civic education, media analysis and public advocacy.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal had earlier claimed the Bill would amount to a total shutdown of public debate on issues of critical national importance, including future changes to the Constitution.

“This is about as undemocratic as it gets. It goes far beyond anything ever imposed by FijiFirst. In fact, it is significantly worse than anything we saw under the previous government. It shuts down public participation entirely at the precise moment when open debate is most essential,”



Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal

The government says the offence provisions in the Bill are “not new or unusual”, and mirror existing electoral laws and international practices designed to ensure a fair and orderly referendum process.

It adds that any clauses that appear restrictive will be reviewed through the Parliamentary Standing Committee process, which allows civil society groups, media organisations and the public to make submissions before the Bill returns to Parliament.

The government also rejects Dialogue Fiji’s description of the Bill as undemocratic, saying the legislation aims to safeguard the referendum process from misinformation and disinformation while still supporting responsible public dialogue.

It says any national referendum would be independently administered by the Supervisor of Elections and would follow nationwide consultations before a constitutional vote takes place.

Government adds that clear communication channels for media engagement are essential to avoid misinformation and maintain public confidence, and has encouraged Dialogue Fiji to follow established processes as debate on the Bill continues.

