Government redoubles efforts to address housing challenges

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says they have done their due diligence to ensure that a public-private partnership aimed at providing affordable and climate-resilient housing solutions is established.

This, as an initial public-private partnership to provide low-cost housing to families in an informal settlement, never saw fruition.

The government has now unveiled another ambitious plan for a PPP aimed at providing affordable and climate-resilient housing solutions and has issued a Request for Tender.

Professor Prasad has emphasized the extensive preparatory work conducted to ensure the success of this new housing initiative.

“We can assure you that as a government, we have done all our due diligence. We have had some really serious, well-meaning discussions with IFC. We have confidence in the advice that the IFC has given and given, as you know, their own experience in these similar types of projects in a number of countries.”

Prasad adds that the government is resolute in its commitment to rectify past shortcomings.

“At every step, there will be proper monitoring and evaluation and advocacy and campaign and education amongst those who we feel would need to have the opportunity. And we feel very confident that this pilot project will be successful.”

Acting Housing Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says the regulatory process will be tightened.

Meanwhile, Prasad further outlined that the Ministry of Housing, alongside the National Planning Office within the Ministry of Finance, will oversee and manage the upcoming project.